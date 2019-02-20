Hong Kong welcomes Greater Bay Area initiatives

Hong Kong SAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam welcomed (18-Feb-2019) mainland China's announcement of the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, which sets out the directions guiding the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Hong Kong SAR Government said the plan "clearly supports Hong Kong in consolidating and enhancing Hong Kong's status as international financial, transportation and trade centres as well as an international aviation hub, strengthening Hong Kong's status as a global offshore Renminbi business hub and its role as an international asset management centre and a risk management centre, promoting the development of high-end and high value-added financial, commercial and trading, logistics and professional services, making great efforts to develop the innovation and technology industries, nurturing emerging industries". [more - original PR]