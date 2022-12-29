Become a CAPA Member
Hong Kong Tourism Board to gradually step up global promotions

Hong Kong Tourism Board chairman Dr Pang Yiu-kai welcomed (28-Dec-2022) the Hong Kong SAR Government's announcement to lift all mandatory PCR test requirements for inbound travellers upon arrival in Hong Kong, as well as the lifting of the Vaccine Pass which allowed access to specified premises and other measures from 29-Dec-2022, adding the tourism board will "gradually step up its promotions worldwide". [more - original PR]

