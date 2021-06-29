Hong Kong to ban all pax services from the UK from Jul-2021

Hong Kong's Government invoked (28-Jun-2021) the place-specific flight suspension mechanism for the UK and suspended passenger services from there, effective 01-Jul-2021. The UK will also at the same time be specified as an extremely high risk Group A1 specified place to restrict persons who have stayed in that place for more than two hours from boarding passenger flights for Hong Kong, so as to stop persons from the relevant place from travelling to Hong Kong via transit. [more - original PR]