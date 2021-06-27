Hong Kong tightens quarantine requirements for arrivals from the UK

Hong Kong Government announced (24-Jun-2021) that quarantine requirements for person arriving from the UK will be tightened from 28-Jun-2021, while testing requirement for boarding services from high risk places will be adjusted from 26-Jun-2021. The UK will be moved from a Group B specified place to a Group A2 specified place, which means arrivals will be subject to 21 days compulsory quarantine at designated quarantine hotels, with four tests to be conducted during the period, followed by a seven day self-monitoring period as well as compulsory testing on the 26th day of arrival. [more - original PR]