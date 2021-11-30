30-Nov-2021 10:07 AM
Hong Kong tightens boarding and quarantine requirements
Hong Kong's Government placed (29-Nov-2021) Angola, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Zambia as Group A specified places from 30-Nov-2021, which means non Hong Kong residents from these places will not be allowed to enter Hong Kong. The most stringent quarantine requirements will also be implemented on relevant inbound travellers from these places. Hong Kong will also specify Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Israel and Italy as Group A specified places from 02-Dec-2021, to tighten the boarding and quarantine requirements for relevant inbound travellers. [more - original PR]