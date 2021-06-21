Hong Kong SAR Government to adjust quarantine requirements for vaccinated persons

Hong Kong SAR Government announced (21-Jun-2021) that the quarantine requirements for persons arriving in Hong Kong, who have received COVID-19 vaccinations, will be adjusted in phases. Fully vaccinated persons with a positive result of serology testing for antibodies will be subject to a further shortened compulsory quarantine period of seven days upon arrival. Additionally, the restriction from entry to Hong Kong will also be relaxed for fully vaccinated non-Hong Kong residents who have not stayed in Group A1 or Group A2 specified places. [more - original PR]