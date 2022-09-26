Hong Kong lifts hotel quarantine requirement for inbound travellers

Hong Kong's Government announced (24-Sep-2022) plans to lift the compulsory quarantine requirement for all inbound travellers, effective 26-Sep-2022. The government stated its goal is to minimise the inconvenience faced by inbound travellers due to quarantine requirements and allow room for Hong Kong to connect with the world as far as possible, while being able to contain the epidemic development. Effective 26-Sep-2022, boarding requirements and quarantine arrangements will be as follows:

Negative self arranged rapid antigen test conducted within 24 hours prior to the scheduled departure time should be made via the online Health & Quarantine Information Declaration of the Department of Health;

Non-Hong Kong residents aged 12 or above will still be required to be fully vaccinated or have obtained a medical exemption certificate before they are allowed to board a flight for Hong Kong;

'Test-and-go' arrangement will be implemented at the Hong Kong International Airport ;

; Quarantine arrangement upon arrival at Hong Kong will be changed to '0+3', comprising three days of medical surveillance followed by a four day self monitoring period. [more - original PR]