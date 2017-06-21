Airport Authority Hong Kong announces USD900m enhancement project for HKIA

Airport Authority Hong Kong announced (20-Jun-2017) a HKD7 billion (USD897 million) multi phase enhancement project to be completed by 2020 for Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). Airport Authority CEO Fred Lam stated the enhancement project, in conjunction with the existing third runway expansion project "will increase the airport’s handling capacity, as well as bringing a fresh look and feel. Passengers from around the world will enjoy an experience tantamount to travelling through a new airport". Specific enhancements include:

Expansion of HKIA's terminal 1 building;

Installation of more than 40 new check in counters;

Installation of two new baggage reclaim carousels;

Introduction of new catering and retail outlets;

Construction of new carpark facility, containing 1400 berths;

Construction of a new weather proof, 200m long footbridge connecting terminal 1 and the North Satellite Concourse;

Refurbishment of food hall and dining facilities in east hall;

Installation of a dedicated recreational zone featuring new technologies for travellers;

Construction of a roof garden and children's play area spanning two levels of the terminal 1 restricted area. [more - original PR]