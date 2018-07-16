Become a CAPA Member
16-Jul-2018 8:54 AM

Hong Kong International Airport pax up 5% to 6.2m in Jun-2018; 36.9m pax in 1H2018

Hong Kong International Airport reported (15-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Jun-2018:
    • Passengers: 6.2 million, +5.2% year-on-year;
    • Cargo: 424,000 tonnes, +0.9%;
    • Aircraft movements: 35,340, +2.2%;
  • 1H2018:
    • Passengers: 36.9 million, ++3.4%;
    • Cargo: 2.5 million tonnes, +3.5%;
    • Aircraft movements: 211,285, +2.3%. 

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jun-2018 marked the airport's highest June passenger traffic since 1998. [more - original PR]

