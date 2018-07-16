16-Jul-2018 8:54 AM
Hong Kong International Airport pax up 5% to 6.2m in Jun-2018; 36.9m pax in 1H2018
Hong Kong International Airport reported (15-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Jun-2018:
-
- Passengers: 6.2 million, +5.2% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 424,000 tonnes, +0.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 35,340, +2.2%;
- 1H2018:
-
- Passengers: 36.9 million, ++3.4%;
- Cargo: 2.5 million tonnes, +3.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 211,285, +2.3%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jun-2018 marked the airport's highest June passenger traffic since 1998. [more - original PR]