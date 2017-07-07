Hong Kong International Airport retail and advertising revenue nearly USD1bn in FY2017

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) reported (05-Jul-2017) retail licences and advertising revenue at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) rose 3.7% year-on-year to HKD7.8 billion (USD999 million) and accounted for 41.9% of total revenue in FY2017. The airport operator credited growth in passenger volume at HKIA, better licence terms and the launch of new retail outlets in the midfield concourse during this period for the result. AAHK stated it plans to consolidate HKIA's retail revenue by converting two restaurants in the airport's east hall into retail outlets and launching an online shopping platform passengers can use to purchase merchandise from HKIA retailers and have delivered it to their homes in 2017/2018. [more - original PR]