26-Nov-2020 8:53 AM
Hong Kong Govt approves Airport Authority Hong Kong proposals for HKBCF island projects
Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) announced (25-Nov-2020) Hong Kong's Government approved the following AAHK proposals (South China Morning Post, 25-Nov-2020):
- Develop automated car park facilities for transfer passengers on the Hong Kong Boundary Crossing Facilities (HKBCF) island of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, enabling visitors from mainland China and Macau to park their cars at the HKBCF and transfer to Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) without going through immigration clearance;
- Develop an autonomous transport system connecting HKBCF island, HKIA, SKYCITY and Tung Chung town centre;
- Reserve land parcels on HKBCF island for the development of air cargo and logistics facilities;
- Develop Hong Kong International Aviation Academy on HKBCF island. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]