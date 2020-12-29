Hong Kong Government extends hotel quarantine for foreign arrivals to 21 days
Hong Kong Government announced (24-Dec-2020) that overseas arrivals into Hong Kong will have to quarantine in designated hotels for 21 days, up from 14 days, effective 25-Dec-2020. Travellers from China, Macau and Taiwan can continue to home quarantine for 14 days. [more - original PR]
