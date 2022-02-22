22-Feb-2022 12:56 PM
Hong Kong Government expects Greater Bay Airlines to provide diversified air services
Hong Kong's Government welcomed (21-Feb-2022) the Air Transport Licensing Authority's decision to grant a licence to Greater Bay Airlines, stating the approval demonstrates that the market has full confidence in Hong Kong's aviation industry. The government believes that Greater Bay Airlines will provide more diversified air services to the market and will further strengthen air transport connectivity between Hong Kong, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and other parts of the world. [more - original PR]