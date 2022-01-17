17-Jan-2022 11:29 AM
Hong Kong extends place specific flight suspension for 8 countries
Hong Kong's Government announced (14-Jan-2022) that the place specific flight suspension mechanism for Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, the UK and the US will be extended for 14 days to 04-Feb-2022, under which all passenger flights from these eight places will be prohibited from landing in Hong Kong. In addition, persons who have stayed in these places for more than two hours within 21 days will be restricted from boarding passenger flights for Hong Kong. [more - original PR]