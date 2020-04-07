7-Apr-2020 10:54 AM
Hong Kong extends entry restrictions indefinitely
Hong Kong SAR's Government announced (06-Apr-2020) plans to indefinitely extend the entry restriction on non Hong Kong residents and quarantine and airport transit measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The measures came into effect on 25-Mar-2020 and were initially set to end on 07-Apr-2020. Under the measure, all non Hong Kong residents coming from overseas countries and regions by air will be denied entry to Hong Kong while all transit services at Hong Kong International Airport will be suspended. [more - original PR]