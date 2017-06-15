Hong Kong Express: Old fashioned to need segregation of LCC/FSC in terminal allocation

Hong Kong Express CEO Andrew Cowen, speaking at CAPA LCCs in North Asia, said (13-Jun-2017) he believes the balance between full service and low cost airline models is shifting, "it's a bit old fashion to say there needs to be a segregation" in terminal allocation based on airline models. University of British Columbia & MIT-China NSCIIC Institute professor Tae Hoon Oum noted sharing terminals is only reasonable if the airport has sufficient capacity to accommodate both. If terminal capacity is exceeded, it would be cheaper for the airport to develop an LCC dedicated terminal instead of developing one to fit both models.