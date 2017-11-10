Hong Kong CAD accepts HK Express improvement proposal; 'must suspend' further business expansion

Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department (CAD) accepted (09-Nov-2017) a report by Hong Kong Express Airways (HKE) in regard to its Sep-2017 announcement over the cancellation of multiple flights during the Golden Week peak travel season in early Oct-2017. CAD also said the carrier "must suspend the increase of new destinations, additional flights and new aircraft for new services for the time being". Details are as follows:

CAD requested HK Express submit a detailed report on the incident, to investigate the root causes and handling procedures, and to formulate long-term solutions to any problems revealed. The carrier submitted the report and made clarifications in a revised version submitted 24-Oct-2017;

CAD confirmed the incident did not involve any elements that would undermine safety. The incident stemmed from the successive resignations of the carrier's safety and emergency and procedures (SEP) trainers within a short period, and the newly recruited SEP trainers were not yet qualified to obtain the necessary approvals from the CAD; Although HKE outsourced the SEP training programme in mid-Sep-2017, the training progress had been hindered. In late Sep-2017, HKE made a management decision to cancel flights owing to the insufficient number of standby cabin crew for contingency during the Golden Week in early Oct-2017. Lapses in HKE's internal management and corporate governance included: poor human resources planning and management; a lack of effective internal communications; underestimation of the impact of the incident; and insufficient sensitivity to public concern;

CAD believes the carrier's management has the responsibility to conduct a comprehensive review of its own corporate governance and governance effectiveness to prevent a repeat of similar incidents. It also noted HKE expressed profound regret over the disruptions and the inconvenience caused. HKE has also undertaken that there will not be massive flight cancellation of a similar nature in future;

CAD said that after filling the vacancies and increasing the number of SEP trainers and a leadership reshuffle, HKE has "regained its ability to provide steady flight services".

CAD noted that to consolidate its services, HKE must suspend the increase of new destinations, additional flights and new aircraft for new services for the time being. It recommended: HKE avoid recurrence of similar incidents by pooling resources together to optimise its internal management and corporate governance, and by consolidating its fundamentals; HKE undergo comprehensive and in-depth reform on a continual basis, which should include reviewing its corporate governance structure, enhancing human resources management and strengthening its external communications. Further business expansion "can only be considered when the management problems are tackled at root";

The airline stated it is fully committed to implementing a series of rectifying measures to raise its quality of service. The measures include: Revamping management, including formulation of a comprehensive enterprise risk matrix, which would include public relations, branding, finance and staff engagement, and to regularly review the risk index to strengthen governance and identify potential risks; Improving HR management. Avenues include hiring more SEP trainers, creation of managerial posts to oversee a regulatory training and development team, hiring more cabin crew members, reappointing contract cabin crew and office staff on permanent terms and publishing date of the crew roster from the end of each month to mid-month to give its staff more time to plan for their rest time; Improving external communications and risk management. [more - original PR]

