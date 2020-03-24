24-Mar-2020 11:09 AM
Hong Kong bans all arrivals by foreigners
Hong Kong SAR's Government announced (23-Mar-2020) the following additional measures to control the spread of coronavirus, effective 25-Mar-2020:
- All non Hong Kong residents coming from overseas countries and regions by air be denied entry to Hong Kong;
- Non Hong Kong residents coming from mainland China, Macau and Taiwan will be denied entry to Hong Kong if they have been to any overseas countries and regions in the past 14 days;
- All transit services at Hong Kong International Airport will be suspended;
- All travellers coming from Macau and Taiwan will be subject to a 14 day compulsory quarantine. [more - original PR]