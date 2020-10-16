Become a CAPA Member
16-Oct-2020 10:51 AM

Hong Kong and Singapore reach in principle agreement to establish air travel bubble scheme

Hong Kong and Singapore reached (15-Oct-2020) an in principle agreement to establish a bilateral air travel bubble (ATB) scheme, aiming to revive cross border air travel between the two hubs. Features of the ATB include: 

  • No restrictions on travel purpose;
  • Travellers under the ATB will be subject to mutually recognised COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction tests and would need to have negative test results;
  • Travellers will not be subject to any quarantine or Stay-Home Notice requirements, or a controlled itinerary;
  • Travellers will be required to travel on dedicated flights only serving ATB passengers and no transit passengers or non ATB travellers will be allowed on board;
  • The ATB can be scaled by adjusting the number of dedicated flights upwards or downwards, or even suspended, in line with the latest developments and COVID-19 situation in the two cities.

Singapore's Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung stated: "Both our cities have low incidence of COVID-19 cases and have put in place robust mechanisms to manage and control COVID-19". Mr Kung said: "This has given us the confidence to mutually and progressively open our borders to each other". He added the ATM is a "significant step forward to revive air travel, and provide a model for future collaboration with other parts of the world". [more - original PR]

