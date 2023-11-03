Hong Kong airports did not stop investing, halt project during COVID-19: COO

Airport Authority Hong Kong COO Vivian Cheung, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (02-Nov-2023) "In the past three years during the pandemic, Hong Kong airports have not stopped investing. We continue to push forward the projects we planned, as well as more. We're still in a construction site". Ms Cheung added that the airport is "very willing to invest" in autonomous vehicles, adding: "Within five years, everything in the airfield will probably be autonomous".