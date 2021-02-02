Hong Kong Airport to undertake compulsory COVID-19 PCR testing of all personnel in Feb-2021

Airport Authority Hong Kong announced (02-Feb-2021) plans to undertake one time compulsory COVID-19 PCR testing of all Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) personnel between 04-Feb-2021 and 25-Feb-2021. The authority will operate four dedicated sample collection and testing centres at HKIA for personnel. Following the completion of one time compulsory testing in Feb-2021, voluntary regular testing for select HKIA personnel will commence in Mar-2021, aimed at staff carrying out quarantine procedures for arriving passengers, handling cold chain logistics and aircraft cabin cleaners. [more - original PR]