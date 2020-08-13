13-Aug-2020 9:13 AM
Hong Kong Airport to resume handling transit pax from China on 15-Aug-2020
Airport Authority Hong Kong announced (13-Aug-2020) transit services for passengers travelling from airports in mainland China to Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) will resume on 15-Aug-2020, continuing until 15-Oct-2020, while transit services from HKIA to mainland China will continue to be prohibited. The authority will maintain the biosecurity measures for transit passengers at HKIA introduced in Jun-2020, including requiring all transit passengers required to undergo thermal screening upon arrival at HKIA and wear face masks at all times, and restricting the maximum layover time at HKIA to 24 hours. [more - original PR]