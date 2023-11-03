Hong Kong Airport to reach 80% of pre-pandemic capacity by end of 2023: COO

Airport Authority Hong Kong COO Vivian Cheung, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (02-Nov-2023) "Back in 2019 our biggest challenge was capacity, a lot of airlines want to come to Hong Kong so that's why we invested quite a lot to build another runway... Ultimately we will be able to handle 120 million passengers and one billion tonnes of cargo". Ms Cheung added: "After the pandemic our challenge is about recovery, right now we're at the point where we've regrown to 65% or 75%. By the end of this year, we're expecting to reach 80%... We are eager to see mainland come back as soon as possible".