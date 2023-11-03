Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Nov-2023 5:44 PM

Hong Kong Airport to reach 80% of pre-pandemic capacity by end of 2023: COO

Airport Authority Hong Kong COO Vivian Cheung, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (02-Nov-2023) "Back in 2019 our biggest challenge was capacity, a lot of airlines want to come to Hong Kong so that's why we invested quite a lot to build another runway... Ultimately we will be able to handle 120 million passengers and one billion tonnes of cargo". Ms Cheung added: "After the pandemic our challenge is about recovery, right now we're at the point where we've regrown to 65% or 75%. By the end of this year, we're expecting to reach 80%... We are eager to see mainland come back as soon as possible".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More