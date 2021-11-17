Hong Kong Airport to open dedicated COVID-19 testing centre for arrivals from China in Nov-2021

Airport Authority Hong Kong announced (16-Nov-2021) plans to open a dedicated COVID-19 sample collection and rapid testing centre for arrivals from mainland China at Hong Kong International Airport's (HKIA) terminal 1 satellite concourse on 18-Nov-2021. This will enable HKIA to completely separate passengers travelling to and from mainland China from all other international passengers at the airport, with each group having a separate zone at T1 with dedicated retail outlets, food and beverage outlets and restrooms for their exclusive use, as well as dedicated customer service and cargo handling personnel. International arrivals from all other destinations will continue to undergo arrival screening at HKIA's existing COVID-19 sample collection and rapid testing centre at T1 midfield concourse. [more - original PR]