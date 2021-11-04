Become a CAPA Member
4-Nov-2021 3:07 PM

Hong Kong Airport to implement third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for personnel

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) announced (03-Nov-2021) 100% of Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) personnel in the 'Targeted Groups' category have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 90% of all personnel from more than 270 companies operating at HKIA have also been double dosed. AAHK now plans to facilitate the implementation of third doses for relevant HKIA personnel. [more - original PR]

