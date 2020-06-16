Hong Kong Airport to extend relief measures for operators until end of Aug-2020

Airport Authority Hong Kong announced (15-Jun-2020) plans to extend the relief measures it introduced in Mar-2020 for operators at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), including airlines, retailers, catering companies, ground handling companies and HKIA personnel, until the end of Aug-2020, due to the continued impact of coronavirus. The relief measures include:

Full waiver on parking and aerobridge fees for grounded passenger aircraft;

40% discount on passenger aircraft landing charges;

Full waiver on fixed charges for inflight catering services;

Full waiver on commercial service counter licence fees, in terminal service licence fees and fees paid by cross border transport operators;

10% to 50% discount on rental of offices and lounges in the terminal and franchise fees for aviation support services;

Discount on concession fees for commercial outlet operators. [more - original PR]