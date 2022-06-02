Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Jun-2022 7:00 PM

Hong Kong Airport receives inaugural ESG performance rating from S&P

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) received (01-Jun-2022) an inaugural rating of 74 out of 100 for Hong Kong International Airport's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance from Standard & Poor's (S&P), becoming the first airport worldwide to have its ESG rating globally publicised by S&P. The rating reflects AAHK's "good capabilities to address its moderate yet growing environmental and social exposure, and focus on maintaining its capacity to navigate potential disruptions". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More