Hong Kong Airport receives inaugural ESG performance rating from S&P

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) received (01-Jun-2022) an inaugural rating of 74 out of 100 for Hong Kong International Airport's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance from Standard & Poor's (S&P), becoming the first airport worldwide to have its ESG rating globally publicised by S&P. The rating reflects AAHK's "good capabilities to address its moderate yet growing environmental and social exposure, and focus on maintaining its capacity to navigate potential disruptions".