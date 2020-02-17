Hong Kong Airport expects traffic decline to continue in Feb-2020

Airport Authority Hong Kong airport operations ED Vivian Cheung stated (16-Feb-2020) Hong Kong International Airport "traffic has been affected by multiple factors, including the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in late January and social circumstances" in Jan-2020. The airport recorded significant year-on-year decreases in passenger traffic to and from mainland China, South Korea and southeast Asia during the month. Ms Cheung said the airport "expect[s] to see continued decline in traffic numbers in February as airlines have suspended flights and governments in different markets have implemented immigration restrictions and quarantine measures". [more - original PR]