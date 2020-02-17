Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-Feb-2020 1:42 PM

Hong Kong Airport expects traffic decline to continue in Feb-2020

Airport Authority Hong Kong airport operations ED Vivian Cheung stated (16-Feb-2020) Hong Kong International Airport "traffic has been affected by multiple factors, including the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in late January and social circumstances" in Jan-2020. The airport recorded significant year-on-year decreases in passenger traffic to and from mainland China, South Korea and southeast Asia during the month. Ms Cheung said the airport "expect[s] to see continued decline in traffic numbers in February as airlines have suspended flights and governments in different markets have implemented immigration restrictions and quarantine measures". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More