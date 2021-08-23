Hong Kong Airport enhances COVID-19 vaccination requirements for personnel

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) announced (20-Aug-2021) all Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) personnel in the 'Targeted Groups' category will be required to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination to be permitted to continue working at HKIA, commencing 01-Sep-2021, and to be fully vaccinated, commencing 30-Sep-2021. AAHK noted more than 80% of personnel in this category have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and noted medical exemptions against vaccination will no longer be accepted for personnel in the category. [more - original PR]