Hong Kong Airport: COVID-19 tests and vaccinations to become new essentials for air travel
Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) partnered (17-Mar-2021) with Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Cathay Pacific, The Commons Project and Prenetics to undertake successful trial operation of a digital health pass solution at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). During the trial, airline personnel role playing as passengers underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 at HKIA's testing facility, and test results were sent to these passengers through the mobile application in the form of the digital health pass. This mobile app pass was presented to HKIA personnel to gain approval for boarding prior to departure from Hong Kong and presented to LAX personnel upon arrival in the US to gain entry. AAHK airport operations executive director Vivian Cheung stated: "As COVID-19 tests and vaccinations are poised to become new essentials for air travellers in the future, a digital solution is required to effectively integrate this new requirement into the existing digitalised travel process, from laboratory to check-in and to landing". [more - original PR]