Hong Kong Airport certified as CEIV Pharma partner airport
Hong Kong International Airport received (05-Mar-2018) certification as a partner airport of IATA's Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) programme. The certification means the airport is able to handle the entire airside pharmaceutical transport process. The airport's cargo terminals Asia Airfreight Terminal, Cathay Pacific Services and Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals; ramp handling operators Hong Kong Airport Services, Jardine Aviation Services and SATS HK; and Cathay Pacific Group received CEIV Pharma certification. Airport Authority Hong Kong CEO Fred Lam commented: "Pharmaceutical air cargo shipments has a strong market outlook". Hong Kong Airport recorded 12% p/a growth in pharmaceutical tonnage over the last four years and is expected to record growth of more than 16% p/a from 2016 to 2023. [more - original PR]