30-May-2019 3:26 PM
Hong Kong Airport cargo strategy focused on e-commerce, high value cargo and regional services
Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), in its 'From City Airport to Airport City' report, outlined (29-May-2019) its cargo strategy for Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), with the following strategic focuses:
- Capturing cross boundary e-commerce opportunities: The focus on the high growth areas of e-commerce and high value cargo is a direct response to changing trends in global trade. HKIA will expand express and airmail facilities and develop a modern logistics facility to capitalise on the "robust" growth of e-commerce and the associated cargo flow and value added logistics activities;
- Targeting high end, high value cargo:
- A contract for development of a 5.3 hectare premium logistics centre was awarded in Jun-2018. The facility will have an expected floor area of 380,000sqm and will be the third largest premium warehouse in Hong Kong. The facility is scheduled to commence operation in 2023;
- The DHL Central Asia Hub at HKIA is being expanded to increase handling capacity by 50% and the existing airmail centre will also be expanded;
- HKIA will continue to invest in additional cool chain facilities and foster collaboration with other major international pharmaceuticals hubs to develop an end-to-end solution for temperature controlled cargo;
- Enhancing cargo services for the region: AAHK is studying the feasibility of building an intermodal air cargo handling facility at the new airside Eastern Support Area of the HKIA three runway system (3RS) to capitalise on demand for intermodal transshipments in the Greater Bay Area. The facility will support land-air and sea-air transshipment. A transshipment facility is also being planned at the future 3RS to facilitate growing air-to-air transshipments and enhance operational efficiency under the 3RS. [more - original PR]