Hong Kong Airlines expects 7.64m pax in 'extraordinary' 2018

Hong Kong Airlines stated (21-Dec-2018) recent changes to the carrier's board of directors do not impact its business and operations. The carrier noted 2018 has been an "extraordinary year" for the airline with more than 7.64 million passengers and it expects to exceed its revenue target for the year. The carrier also expects to operate 1200 services and handle 250,000 passengers between 21-Dec-2018 and 31-Dec-2018.