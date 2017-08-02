Hong Kong Airlines completes acquisition of 51% shares of SATS HK Limited

Hong Kong Airlines announced (01-Aug-2017) the transaction of 51% shares of SATS HK Limited (SATS HK) has been completed on 31-Jul-2017. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Voltaire Capital Investment Limited (VCIL), entered into a Sales and Purchase Agreement with SATS Limited regarding the acquisition of 51% shares of SATS HK. The completion of the transaction enables Hong Kong Airlines to provide more comprehensive ground handling services at its home base Hong Kong International Airport. SATS HK will also continue to provide ground handling services to other airline clients with an enlarged scale of operations through this new strategic partnership with Hong Kong Airlines. [more - original PR]