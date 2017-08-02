Loading
2-Aug-2017 2:48 PM

Hong Kong Airlines: Biggest opportunity in the Chinese market is a long haul LCC

Hong Kong Airlines assistant director commercial Michael Burke, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (02-Aug-2017) the biggest potential in the Chinese market is a long haul, low cost Chinese airline. Mr Burke added that there are many unsustainable services from second tier Chinese cities with weak demand from a relatively poor market, currently being served by full cost carriers. Mr Burke said replacing these services with a service that matches the cost base of the market is a "big opportunity".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More