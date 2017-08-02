Hong Kong Airlines: Biggest opportunity in the Chinese market is a long haul LCC

Hong Kong Airlines assistant director commercial Michael Burke, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (02-Aug-2017) the biggest potential in the Chinese market is a long haul, low cost Chinese airline. Mr Burke added that there are many unsustainable services from second tier Chinese cities with weak demand from a relatively poor market, currently being served by full cost carriers. Mr Burke said replacing these services with a service that matches the cost base of the market is a "big opportunity".