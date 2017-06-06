Hong Kong Airlines and Virgin Australia to launch codeshare partnership
Hong Kong Airlines and Virgin Australia announced (06-Jun-2017) a codeshare agreement covering 11 destinations across their networks. Under the codeshare agreement, Virgin Australia will place its code on Hong Kong Airlines’ five times weekly services between Hong Kong and the Gold Coast and Cairns. Virgin Australia passengers travelling on those services will also be able to book onward travel to mainland China under an interline agreement with Hong Kong Airlines. Also under the codeshare, Hong Kong Airlines will place its code on services to 11 destinations on Virgin Australia’s network, including Melbourne-Hong Kong/Christchurch/Auckland; Gold Coast-Auckland; between Melbourne and Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns, Perth, Sydney, Gold Coast and Darwin; between Sydney and the Gold Coast and Cairns; Brisbane-Cairns and Gold Coast-Adelaide. The codeshare agreement forms part of the first stage of the proposed strategic alliance between the airlines, which was announced in Feb-2017. [more - original PR]