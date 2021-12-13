Become a CAPA Member
13-Dec-2021

Hong Kong adds eight countries to high risk list

Hong Kong's Government announced (10/11/12-Dec-2021) the addition of Mauritius, Sierra Leone, Cyprus, Jordan, Lebanon, Cuba, Kuwait and Liechtenstein to its list of high risk nations, due to the presence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in those countries. Boarding and quarantine requirements for relevant inbound travellers from high risk places will be tightened. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]

