22-Oct-2018 11:41 AM

Honeywell revises full year guidance, raising margin outlook but cutting revenue expectations

Honeywell revised (19-Oct-2018) its 2018 full year guidance to reflect the strong operational performance in the first three quarters of 2018. The guidance revision also reflects the completion of the 01-Oct-2018 spin off of Garrett Motion and the expected completion of the spin off of Resideo Technologies on 29-Oct-2018. Revised outlook comprises:

  • Sales: USD41.7 billion to USD41.8 billion, down from previous guidance of USD43.1 billion to 43.6 billion.
  • Organic sales growth: 6%, up from a previous range of 5% to 6%;
  • Segment margin: 19.5% to 19.6%, up from previous guidance of 19.4% to 19.6%;
  • Adjusted earnings per share: USD8.10 to USD8.20, up from USD7.95 to USD8.00;
  • Earnings growth: 13% to 15%, up from 11% to 12%;
  • Adjusted free cash flow: USD5.6 billion to USD6.2 billion, down from USD5.8 billion to USD6.2 billion;
  • Adjusted free cash flow growth: 13% to 26%, down from 18% to 26%.

The new guidance range takes into account USD0.27 per share of net earnings dilution from the separation of the Garrett and Resideo businesses, partially offset by a USD0.07 increase to reflect the company's improved 4Q2018 outlook. [more - original PR]

