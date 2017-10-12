Loading
Honeywell forecasts strong 3Q2017 results, increases full year earnings outlook

Honeywell announced (10-Oct-2017) it anticipates strong 3Q2017 results as follows:

  • Revenue: USD10.1 billion, +3% year-on-year reported and +5% organic;
  • Earnings per share: USD1.75, +9% reported and +16% excluding-divestitures, normalised for tax at 26%.
  • 3Q2017 results will be driven by strong results at the company's Aerospace and Performance Materials and Technologies business groups;
  • Honeywell also raised the low-end of its full-year 2017 earnings per share guidance from USD7.00-7.05 to USD7.05-7.10, excluding any pension mark-to-market adjustment. [more - original PR]

