24-Jul-2019 9:40 AM
Honeywell: Connectivity and passenger expectations are changing the flying experience
Honeywell Aerospace reported (23-Jul-2019) passenger expectations are creating changes to the inflight experience being delivered by airlines and make brand loyalty tougher to capture. Key changes due to changing expectations include:
- Customers are willing to pay for what they want: 86% of passengers reported they are willing to pay more for the services that are most meaningful for them. Businesses that are slow to adjust to these expectations face the prospect of customers leaving, making customer experience a strong brand differentiator;
- Customers want better WiFi: 84% of passengers say it is important to have an experience identical to what they enjoy at home or at the office. Airlines ignoring expectations for WiFi speed and convenience "do so at their own risk". 90% of passengers stated it is essential to experience a "reliable, fast connection throughout their flight, no matter where they're flying in the world";
- Customers are willing to change to other carriers: Passengers will leave their preferred airline if they can get the experience they want elsewhere. Since most board with a smartphone, tablet or laptop in hand, a key expectation is for a superior online connection in the air. 21% of travellers report they have already have abandoned their preferred airline for an option with better inflight WiFi. Another 45% say they would not remain loyal to their preferred airline if they knew it did not provide the best WiFi. Among millennial travellers, 89% consider a fast WiFi connection critical to streaming content inflight. [more - original PR]