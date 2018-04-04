Honeywell and Pinnacle to offer connected airport ramp handling solution

Honeywell announced (05-Apr-2018) it is expanding its 'GoDirect' connected services under an agreement with global telematics company Pinnacle will enable the two companies to connect an airport's ramp service into one single, managed solution. Telematics hardware on ground vehicles transmits data, which feeds into advanced software that give airlines and ground handlers actionable data at their fingertips. This combination of connectivity and telematics provides real-time insights into vehicle use and maintenance requirements, as well as exact locations of all ramp operations. This is intended to provides airlines and ground handlers with real-time insights into vehicle activity anywhere at the airport, offering better on-time performance, lower maintenance costs and greater fuel efficiency. Honeywell and Pinnacle stated their connected ramp solution can deliver:

Up to 15% reduction in maintenance costs due to reduced vehicle requirements;

10% to 45% reduction in the cost of damage due to improved safety adherence, location awareness and vehicle status;

Up to a five-minute reduction in average aircraft turnaround time. [more - original PR]