1-Oct-2021 12:35 PM
Honduras Government to invest USD6m in airport infrastructure in 2022
Honduras' Government announced (29-Sep-2021) plans to invest HNL150 million (USD6.2 million) on airport infrastructure in 2022. Projects include expansion of La Ceiba Goloson International Airport's passenger and cargo terminals for HNL40 million (USD1.7 million) and installation of security equipment and an aerobridge for San Pedro Sula Ramon Villeda Morales Airport, at a cost of HNL37 million (USD1.5 million). [more - original PR - Spanish]