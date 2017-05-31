US Homeland Security: Electronic ban expansion 'still on the table'

US Department of Homeland Security press secretary Dave Lapan confirmed (30-May-2017) Secretary Kelly discussed three aviation security items with European Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos and Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc in a phone-call on 30-May-2017. The parties agreed on the need to raise the bar for aviation security globally through a range of "potential seen and unseen enhancements", and continue to work together with clear lines of communication and cooperation. Mr Lapan said Secretary Kelly also "made it clear" an expansion of the ban on large electronic devices in the aircraft cabin on services to the US "is still on the table". Secretary Kelly affirmed he will implement "any and all measures necessary" to secure commercial aircraft flying to the US, if the intelligence and threat level warrant it. [more - original PR]