9-Apr-2018 1:23 PM

Hokkaido Prefecture aims to increase slots and relax restrictions at Sapporo Chitose Airport

Hokkaido Prefecture announced (05-Apr-2018) it aims to implement the following measures at Sapporo Chitose Airport to increase usage and improve passenger convenience:

  • Increase number of landing slots;
  • Relax or remove restrictions on the number of late night and early morning aircraft movements;
  • Implement additional soundproofing measures in Chitose noise affected area;
  • Expand international passenger terminal;
  • Develop additional taxiway;
  • Extend runway;
  • Improve customs, immigration and quarantine facilities;
  • Implement multilingual airport guidance display devices;
  • Improve road connectivity to Chitose. [more - original PR - Japanese]

