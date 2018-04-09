9-Apr-2018 1:23 PM
Hokkaido Prefecture aims to increase slots and relax restrictions at Sapporo Chitose Airport
Hokkaido Prefecture announced (05-Apr-2018) it aims to implement the following measures at Sapporo Chitose Airport to increase usage and improve passenger convenience:
- Increase number of landing slots;
- Relax or remove restrictions on the number of late night and early morning aircraft movements;
- Implement additional soundproofing measures in Chitose noise affected area;
- Expand international passenger terminal;
- Develop additional taxiway;
- Extend runway;
- Improve customs, immigration and quarantine facilities;
- Implement multilingual airport guidance display devices;
- Improve road connectivity to Chitose. [more - original PR - Japanese]