HNTB survey reveals upwards trend in number of airport travellers using ridesharing services

HNTB Corporation released (15-Apr-2018) a survey that found ridesharing among US air travellers to airports has increased to 42% in the past one to three years. Approximately 26% feel their airport experience has improved, compared to 13% in the past three years. HNTB's national aviation sector market leader and SVP Laddie Irion stated: "Despite the continuing preference to use a personal vehicle for travel to and from airports, we've identified an important shift just within the past year – an emerging preference to use ride-sharing services. Airport operators should take note of this trend and potential impacts it may have for them, both short and long term". [more - original PR]