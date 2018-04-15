Loading
16-Apr-2018 9:05 AM

HNTB survey reveals upwards trend in number of airport travellers using ridesharing services

HNTB Corporation released (15-Apr-2018) a survey that found ridesharing among US air travellers to airports has increased to 42% in the past one to three years. Approximately 26% feel their airport experience has improved, compared to 13% in the past three years. HNTB's national aviation sector market leader and SVP Laddie Irion stated: "Despite the continuing preference to use a personal vehicle for travel to and from airports, we've identified an important shift just within the past year – an emerging preference to use ride-sharing services. Airport operators should take note of this trend and potential impacts it may have for them, both short and long term".  [more - original PR

