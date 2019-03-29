HNA Group updates management and leadership team around core businesses

HNA Group announced (27-Mar-2019) updates to its management and leadership organisation in an effort to refocus and streamline the group's strategy around its core aviation, logistics and aviation related businesses. HNA Group CEO Adam Tan said the changes will "support our efforts to grow as a modern aviation service provider". Executive changes as follows:

HNA Logistics chairman He Jiafu has been appointed as an executive member of the HNA Group board of directors;

Eric Tong has stepped down from his roles as member of the HNA Group board of directors and GM of HNA Technology. He will be succeeded by vice GM Li Weijian;

Wang Donghui has stepped down from his position as member of the HNA Group board of supervisors. [more - original PR]