HNA Group to support the operation of Comac ARJ21s in Africa

HNA Group and Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) signed (16-Sep-2018) a MoU under which HNA will deliver the Comac ARJ21 aircraft into African countries based on its airline network and partnerships with African airlines such as Africa World Airlines. HNA and COMAC will take an active role to assist African countries in building regional airline networks, carry out cooperation in areas including aircraft maintenance, aviation materials supply and personnel training. HAN and Comac also plans to establish an aircraft leasing company in Africa to support sales of Chinese manufactured aircraft. HNA chairman Chen Feng said: "the aviation sector in Africa has huge market potential". As previously reported by CAPA, HNA signed an agreement in Jun-2018 to purchase 100 Comac ARJ21s and 200 Comac C919s. [more - original PR - Chinese]