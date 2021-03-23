HNA Group seeking investors for airline and airport units

HNA Group stated (19-Mar-2021) it is seeking strategic investors for its airline, airport and retail businesses to "promote the reorganisation of HNA Group and related enterprises", as well as the "sustainable and healthy development of the main business". The announcement comes as the group received court approval to include the group and its 321 related companies in a single entity for bankruptcy restructuring purposes. Conditions for investment from interested investors includes: "good financial health", "excellent corporate governance", and can be either a single entity or a consortium comprising two or more investors. The group also outlined that investors must "ensure that Hainan Airlines' main business is not divided", and that existing airline operations must remain unchanged and unaffected by the investment. For the group's airport business, investors must ensure that the reorganised airport sector maintains its state-owned holding status for a long time and that without the permission of the local government, it is not allowed to transfer equity to other third parties. Further, the registered and operating place of the reorganised airport sector headquarters should be located in Hainan Province. [more - original PR - Chinese] [more - original PR - Chinese II] [more - original PR - Chinese III]