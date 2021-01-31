31-Jan-2021 11:40 PM
HNA Group creditors seek bankruptcy and restructuring
HNA Group announced (29-Jan-2021) its creditors applied to the Hainan Provincial People's High Court for the company's bankruptcy and restructuring, as the group is unable to pay off its debts. HNA stated it will cooperate with the court for judicial review, carry forward the debt disposal, and support the court's protection of the legal rights of its creditors to ensure the smooth operations of the company. [more - original PR - Chinese]