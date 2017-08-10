HNA completes acquisition of 82.5% Hahn Airport stake

HNA Group completed (09-Aug-2017) the acquisition of an 82.5% equity interest in Frankfurt Hahn Airport from the state of Rhineland-Palatinate. The transaction is valued at EUR15.1 million. HNA Group stated: "This strategic investment will also enable us to increase the value chain and services that we provide through our core global tourism and logistics verticals... We believe the airport can become a leading hub of commerce between China and Europe in support of China's 'One Belt One Road' initiative". [more - original PR]